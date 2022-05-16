SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $526,000 Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,475. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.