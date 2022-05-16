SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $828,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.23 on Monday, hitting $484.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,256. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.17.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.