SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,471 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 481,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 301,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,450. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

