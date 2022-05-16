SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

NYSE PLD traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.31. 58,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,352. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.39 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

