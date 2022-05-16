Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,012,000 after buying an additional 1,002,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.05. 2,738,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

