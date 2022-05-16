Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.97. 10,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $859.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

SWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

