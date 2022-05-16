Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1411 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.82 on Monday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €35.10 ($36.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scor from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.12.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

