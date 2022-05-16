Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

