Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Up 8%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.57 and last traded at $146.45. 29,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,122,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.63.

Several brokerages have commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Get Seagen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,587. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.