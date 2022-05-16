Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.96. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.43. 815,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,229. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

