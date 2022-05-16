Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 16th (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Seaport Global Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Global Acquisition II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

