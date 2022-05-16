Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SECYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.30. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

