Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,099 shares of company stock valued at $79,156.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

SMFR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 2,264,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,986. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sema4 has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

