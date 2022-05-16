Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Compass Point to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

SMFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

SMFR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 2,264,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,099 shares of company stock worth $79,156.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

