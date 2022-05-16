Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,561 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.14% of Sensient Technologies worth $48,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,158,000 after buying an additional 95,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,416,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SXT opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,493,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,238,606. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 506,743 shares of company stock valued at $42,465,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.