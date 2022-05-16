Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG opened at $0.60 on Monday. Sentage has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

