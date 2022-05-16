Sentinel Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $360,103.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $360,103.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,049,018,679 coins and its circulating supply is 8,709,510,502 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

