ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.68. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 408,678 shares of company stock valued at $513,535. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

