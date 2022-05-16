ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.12. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $79.76. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,564. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

