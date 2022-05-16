Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,398. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

