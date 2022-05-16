Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

LON TXP opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £185.44 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.64. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.98 ($1.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.