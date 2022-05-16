Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Expands By 88.8%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the April 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.8 days.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

