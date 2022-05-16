Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 38.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

AUVI opened at $1.05 on Monday. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 63.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.