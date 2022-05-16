Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Decreases By 30.3%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,321,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 4,768,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Shares of BIREF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.75. 82,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,605. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

