Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Drops By 28.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 52.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUJ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 114,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.