Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Increases By 47.2%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW opened at $0.22 on Monday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

