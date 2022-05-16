Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Rises By 58.4%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the April 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 33.00%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Dundee Securities lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

