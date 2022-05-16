Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declines By 29.9%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 86,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,122. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 415,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

