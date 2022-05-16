Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Grows By 41.7%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 25.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. 2,228,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Harbor Custom Development ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

