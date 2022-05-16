Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 50.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Inpex stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. 21,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Inpex has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

