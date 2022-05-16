Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 50.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Inpex stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. 21,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Inpex has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19.
Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)
