Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Declines By 45.5%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KCGI stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KCGI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,949,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $2,571,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 189,691 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 167,996 shares during the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

