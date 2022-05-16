Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Grows By 43.7%

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,505.0 days.

LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$106.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.28. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEGIF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($134.74) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($141.05) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.