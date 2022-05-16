Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Increases By 51.9%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LIAN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,665. LianBio has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. Equities research analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

