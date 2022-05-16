Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Expands By 46.5%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,273,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 2,917,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42,730.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONKF remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Lonking has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

