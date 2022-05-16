Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Expands By 46.5%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,273,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 2,917,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42,730.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LONKF remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Lonking has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
Lonking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lonking (LONKF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.