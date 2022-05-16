Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Drops By 31.1%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDIBY. HSBC downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.70 ($12.32) to €11.80 ($12.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,789. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

