Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Decreases By 41.9%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of CMU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

