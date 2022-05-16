Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Increases By 46.1%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,424. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

