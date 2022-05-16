Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Drops By 36.7%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MOGU by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period.

NYSE MOGU traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,633. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.92.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

