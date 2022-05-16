Short Interest in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Drops By 37.9%

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MUDS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,150,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 147,391 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,015 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

