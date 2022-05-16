Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Decreases By 32.0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 1,919,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,611.6 days.

MXCHF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

