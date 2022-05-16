Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Increases By 42.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.8 days.

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schibsted ASA from 217.00 to 203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.33.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

