Short Interest in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Rises By 65.2%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the April 15th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SGML stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

