Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Drops By 40.3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of IPOD stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

