Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Declines By 34.0%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,827,400 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 11,866,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,045.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOHOF opened at $0.17 on Monday. SOHO China has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

