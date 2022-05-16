Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Declines By 34.0%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,827,400 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 11,866,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,045.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOHOF opened at $0.17 on Monday. SOHO China has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
About SOHO China (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOHO China (SOHOF)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.