Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expands By 60.5%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 453,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

