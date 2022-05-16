Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Declines By 40.9%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of USAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,512. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

