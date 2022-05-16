Short Interest in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Declines By 30.7%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $33.76. 1,309,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

