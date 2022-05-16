Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 602,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,728.0 days.

Shares of SFFYF opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

