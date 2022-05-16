Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of SIGY opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
