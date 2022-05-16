Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $53.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 553,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 66.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.